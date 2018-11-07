I'm a '90s kid, so I basically grew up with Rugrats. Every Saturday morning, my sister and I would sit down on the floor next to the TV set with a big bowl of cereal and watch the show. However, I always wished I could've been eating a Reptar Bar while watching the cartoon. Thankfully, my childhood wish has finally come true, because Rugrats' Reptar Bar Deluxe is available at FYE for second year. I wasn't quick enough to snag one in 2017, but I'm totally going to buy a few this year so I can fulfill my nostalgic needs. I mean, they're the "superist," so how could I resist?

If you agree, you can head to FYE right now and buy your own chocolatey Reptar Bar. The sweet treat — which is exclusive to FYE stores — is being sold in two forms this year. The first version is called the Deluxe Reptar Chocolate Bar, which has a milk chocolate shell that's mixed with caramel and nuts, along with green frosting in the center that'll actually turn your tongue green (!!!). If you've ever watched Rugrats (which, I hope all of you '90s kids have), then you probably know how important the Reptar Bar's green filling is. TBH, the chocolate bar wouldn't be the same without it.

If you're hoping to score one or two Deluxe Reptar Chocolate Bars for the holiday season, you can head to and FYE store or visit FYE's website. The bars are being sold online for $14.99 (currently on sale from $17.99), and come inside festive holiday packaging. One version of the Reptar Bar comes in a green box and shows Tommy Pickles and Chuckie Finster playing in the snow, while the other comes in a blue box that boasts Christmas decor. If you can't decide on one of 'em this holiday season, why not buy both?

If you need more convincing, let Angelica Pickles persuade you to try a Reptar Bar for yourself. According to a press release, the sassy Rugrats cartoon character described the chocolate bar perfectly:

A Reptar Bar is chocolate and nuts and caramel and green stuff and it's swirled and stirred and rippled and beaten and sweetened until you can't stop eatin'. The superist! The duperist! The double chocolate scooperist! The meanest! The best! It's better than the rest! Reptar Bar! Reptar Bar! The candy bar supreme! The candy bar that turns your tongue green!

Now are you craving a Reptar Bar?

Luckily, FYE is selling a second Reptar Bar this year that sounds just as tasty as the deluxe version. However, it's not shaped as a dinosaur (bummer, I know). Instead, it's shaped as a rectangle — just like the Reptar Bar that was released at FYE in 2017. The new rectangular Reptar Bar is called the Reptar On Ice Bar, and it's also made with chocolate. What's different about this Reptar Bar is that it's filled with blue icing instead of green. Therefore, taking a bite into it will turn your tongue "ice blue." It's pretty much perfect for the winter season that's approaching. Plus, you can buy a five-pack online for $19.99.

Whether you're hoping to binge-watch Rugrats with a Deluxe Reptar Chocolate Bar at hand or a Reptar On Ice Bar at your side, you're sure to feel all sorts of nostalgia with every bite. Both limited-release bars won't be around forever, so buy them while you can.