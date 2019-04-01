Peter Kavinsky is one teen heartthrob that audiences won't tire of easily, but in the upcoming To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, the lovable jock will have a sidekick that may send you swooning. Lara Jean has her BFF Chris, so it's only right that Peter has some support from his own best friend Trevor. If you're well-versed in your teen TV shows, seeing this pair in the high school halls will feel more than a little familiar. Ross Butler will be in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, so consider your inner teen drama fan satisfied.

Best known for his roles on Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why, Butler will play new character Trevor Pike in Netflix's follow-up film to last year's beloved adaptation of Jenny Han's YA book To All the Boys I've Loved Before. While popular lacrosse player Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) appeared with a gang of loyal friends in the first movie, they generally remained nameless, hence Trevor's impending introduction as Peter's best friend.

In a statement, producer Matt Kaplan said of Butler, "His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can’t wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen."

In the second book of Han's trilogy, P.S. I Still Love You, Trevor appears as one of narrator Lara Jean Song Covey's (Lana Condor) childhood friends who she drifted apart from in high school. He reunites with Lara Jean, Peter, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), and the rest of their junior high friends when Lara Jean wants to open a time capsule they buried years before. Obviously, the sequel's production team may change around book details and create a whole new backstory explaining Trevor's ties to the characters, but this sweet tale of him being Peter's neighborhood buddy definitely holds up well.

Plus, the book explains that even Peter and Trevor grew apart as they got older. When the group gathers to open their capsule, it's the first time in years that they've all hung out together. The scene is a little bittersweet, but then again, we all have those friends we lost touch with as we grew up. As Peter and Trevor are still supposed to be best friends in the new movie, here's hoping that the time capsule plot appears without the sad truth that the entire childhood crew essentially split up.

Butler's casting comes days after Rent: Live star Fisher was announced to play Peter's potential romantic rival John Ambrose, who received one of Lara Jean's love letters. He replaces actor Jordan Burtchett, who briefly appeared as Lara Jean's Model UN crush in a TATBILB mid-credits scene. Fisher and Butler will join Condor, Centineo, and returning cast members Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, and John Corbett in the still untitled sequel.

Before the TATBILB sequel hits Netflix, we can hopefully expect to see Butler as Zach in Season 3 of the streaming service's 13 Reasons Why. The drama is slated to debut this year, but as of April 1, there's no word about an official release date. If we write enough love letters to Netflix, do you think the show will finally spill the tea about its premiere?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel.