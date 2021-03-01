Award season has kicked off, and that means it's time to see all of your favorite celebrities dressed to the nines, even if they're not leaving their homes. One of the absolute standouts so far is Rosamund Pike in her 2021 Golden Globes gown. The I Care A Lot actor wore a red Molly Goddard dress that was just overflowing with tulle.

Even from a hotel far from the red carpet, Pike looked flawless. Her voluminous dress gave off serious Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice vibes. The bodice is ruched with two bows tied asymmetrically on it and some black stitching details. While this dress is beyond exciting in its own right, the way Pike styled it was very edgy and unconventional for an award show. Rather than a pair of heels, the actor wore shiny, black combat boots, and as Pike's dress ended at her ankles, the boots were on full display. For her hair, she styled her blunt bob pin-straight. Pike's makeup is relaxed; she went with a red lip to match her gown and soft eye makeup.

Perhaps the best look of her dress happened when Pike won the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for I Care A Lot. The star grabbed the tulle skirt and fluffed it all up, showing how beautiful it moves and how playful it can be. This isn't the first Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Golden Globe that Pike has been nominated for, but it's her first win. And, she was so obviously elated. She's previously been nominated for Best Actress for her roles in A Private War and Gone Girl.

Rosamund Pike

While fans are definitely excited to see Pike take home a Golden Globe, that's not the only win she's getting after this award show. Her dress has already taken over the internet and will probably be on everyone's best dressed lists. You can check out some of the social storm Pike's gown is causing on Twitter below.