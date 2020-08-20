In the past, BTS has dropped English tracks like "Mic Drop" and "Waste It On Me," but they've never released a lead single in the English language before. That's all about to change on Friday, Aug. 21 when the group debuts "Dynamite." Since the group previously said they would stick mainly to Korean-language songs in order to maintain their identity, the new release may come as a surprise. Despite what haters may say about their decision, RM's response to claims BTS has changed explains why they're taking a different direction.

In March 2019, BTS told Entertainment Weekly they choose to record songs in their native tongue because it's authentic to who they are as artists. "We don’t want to change our identity or our genuineness to get the number one [single]. Like if we sing suddenly in full English, and change all these other things, then that’s not BTS. We’ll do everything, we’ll try. But if we couldn’t get number one or number five, that’s okay," the group said.

Because of this, some fans may be confused as to why BTS decided to drop "Dynamite" in English. As it turns out, the group didn't see it coming, either. BTS told USA Today the decision came naturally after realizing the song sounded amazing in the language. Although it was difficult getting the pronunciations down, they enjoyed the challenge because it was something totally new.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

"We've never expected this song to come fully in English, but many things have changed and during the process of making our album, which we're going to release later this year, we just met this song like destiny," RM said in an Aug. 19 interview with USA Today. "When we first listen to the demo, the lyrics and vibes, everything was so perfect. Some say things changed, but this is a new challenge for us."

Meanwhile, Suga said he wanted to do something different to make ARMYs happy. "This [pandemic] is a situation that everybody else around the world is facing, so we just started to explore what can we do right now [for fans]," he explained.

There you have it. The guys aren't changing themselves for anyone. In fact, releasing "Dynamite" in English is just like them. BTS is continuously challenging themselves in their songs, so trying out something different makes perfect sense.