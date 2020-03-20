Rihanna fans can agree the singer is a vision of talent, beauty, sass, charisma, and style. In addition to her successful career in music, beauty, and fashion, Rih has reportedly had her fair share of both reported high-profile romances and low-key flings with the likes of actors, ballers, rappers, and businessmen. In case you're curious, everyone Rihanna has reportedly dated suggests the singer might not have a clear type. However, one thing's for sure: Any suitor who's had the privilege of spending some R&R time with RiRi should consider themselves lucky.

On several occasions, Rihanna has said she often can't find the time to fully commit to a relationship because she's got other priorities. "Guys need attention," she told T magazine in 2015. "They need that nourishment, that little stroke of the ego that gets them by every now and then. I’ll give it to my family, I’ll give it to my work — but I will not give it to a man right now.’’ Although her career and family have remained at the forefront of her life, here are some of the people the pop star has reportedly been linked to over the years. Elite Daily reached out to Rihanna's reps for comments on the relationships below, but didn't hear back at the time of publication.

A$AP Rocky (2020) Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Rihanna was reportedly spotted out and about with rapper A$AP Rocky in January 2020, shortly after her split from Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. The internet is convinced they're already a thing. However, a source close to the singer said she's happily single. “Rihanna is single," the source reportedly told E! News. "She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something. She’s hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him." Elite Daily reached out to A$AP's reps for comment but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

Hassan Jameel (2017-2020) Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty Images When fans realized Rihanna was dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel in early 2017, it finally seemed like the songstress had linked up with a forever-bae worthy of her time. Although both Rihanna and Jameel kept most of the details of their relationship under wraps, they were spotted partying, vacationing, and dining together on many occasions. However, after a three-year relationship, a source told Us Weekly the couple reportedly broke up in January 2020. According to People, a source close to the couple reportedly revealed their lifestyles just weren't compatible. “Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship,” said the source.

Leonardo DiCaprio (2015) Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There was something undeniably satisfying about the 2015 rumored relationship between our favorite girl and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Despite the overwhelming evidence, (countless reported PDA sightings and outings together) both Rihanna and DiCaprio deny ever having dated. Elite Daily reached out to DiCaprio's reps for comment, but didn't hear back at the time of publication.

Karim Benzema (2015) Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images According to Us Weekly, the soccer star and RiRi reportedly began talking during the 2014 World Cup and casually seeing each other during summer 2015. They were reportedly spotted together on several occasions out and about in LA. However, neither has commented on the rumored fling. Elite Daily reached out to Benzema's reps for comment, but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

Travis Scott (2015) Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Travis and Rihanna are dating officially," an insider reportedly told E! News in September 2015. "It's already very serious. He's very into her." For the next month, the pair were reportedly spotted at a few celebrity events together. However, the reported romance between them was short-lived, as another source reportedly told Urban Islandz the couple called it quits in November 2015 because they were "too different." Elite Daily reached out to Scott's reps for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

J.R. Smith (2012) Jason Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In May 2012, Vice reported that pro basketballer J.R. Smith and Rihanna were seen cozying up at various nightclubs in New York and Miami. Unfortunately, their reported relationship didn't work out, and the two got into a social media spat after Rihanna called him out for partying during playoffs.

Ashton Kutcher (2012) Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic/Getty Images After Rihanna was reportedly spotted by paparazzi making a midnight visit to Kutcher's home in early 2012, the rumor mill was convinced they were a thing. The Daily Mail later reported the two had an "eight-week fling." Elite Daily reached out to Kutcher's reps for comment, but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

Ryan Phillipe (2011) Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2011, several sources reportedly told Us Weekly that the actor (who at the time had recently spit from Reese Witherspoon) was "hooking up" with Rihanna. Although the actor did reportedly attend her 23rd birthday bash, according to the magazine, neither Phillipe nor RiRi ever confirmed the rumors. Elite Daily reached out to Phillipe's team for comment, but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

Matt Kemp (2010) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to Billboard, one of Rih's few confirmed relationships was with baseball player Matt Kemp. She reportedly began dating the Los Angeles Dodgers player in December 2009, and while it's not clear how they met, the two were seen at a Lakers game together in January 2010. "He's my boyfriend," she gushed a few months later on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. The former couple dated for almost a year before Rihanna reportedly decided it was time to move on. "[Rihanna] basically was just over it," a source reportedly told Us Magazine. Elite Daily reached out to Rihanna's team for comment, but didn't hear back at the time of publication.

Chris Brown (2007-2009 and 2013) Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The pop star's most talked-about relationship was with fellow performer Chris Brown. However, the relationship took a turn after a highly-publicized domestic violence case between the couple in 2009. Brown was later found guilty of assaulting Rihanna during a disagreement. According to W, Rihanna and Brown tried to give their relationship another shot at the beginning of 2013 but parted ways for good a few months later. Elite Daily reached out to both Rihanna and Brown's teams for comment on their reported reunion in 2013, but didn't hear back at the time of publication.