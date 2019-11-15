Rihanna's Reaction To A Friend Asking About New Music Will Make You Cackle

Rihanna's tired of her fans hounding her for new music, y'all. With the launch of every new beauty collection or lingerie line, there are a few fans who press her for new album details. If she does respond, it's usually humorous, and Rihanna's reaction to a friend asking for new music was no different.

In a Nov. 13 Instagram post, Rihanna made it clear she's busy AF, but she plans to make time for everyone when she feels like it. "To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months...please forgive me. this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb," she wrote alongside a stunning selfie.

Many friends left messages of support like, "We understand sis" and "Love you. DEf get that." But, Fenty Beauty Creative Director Jahleel Weaver took a different approach.

Speaking on behalf of fans everywhere, he asked, "Where's the album heaux?!!!"

Rihanna hilariously responded, "I don't need this kinda negativity in my life! BLOCKT."

Based on this comical exchange, Weaver and Rihanna are on friendly terms. But he definitely took one for the team, because fans are still wondering when she plans to release new music. It's been three years since she dropped an album.

At least, fans can rest easy knowing Rihanna doesn't have any immediate plans to leave the music industry, despite her flourishing ventures in beauty, high-fashion, and lingerie.

In an October 2019 Vogue interview, Rihanna was asked if she could see herself leaving the music industry. “Oh, nooo,” she replied. “Music is, like, speaking in code to the world, where they get it. It’s the weird language that connects me to them. Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie—it all started with music. It was my first pen pal–ship to the world. To cut that off is to cut my communication off. All of these other things flourish on top of that foundation.”

So, she's not going anywhere. In that interview, she also dropped a few hints about the highly-anticipated.

"I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” Rihanna added. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks ... Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood.”

Sounds like music to The Navy's ears.