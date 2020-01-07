It would be a stretch to say Rihanna is just like the rest of us, but the IRL goddess did just post a pic that humanized her more than ever. On Jan. 6, Riri shared her first selfie of the new year and it was drop. dead. gorgeous. Seriously, a dewy, fresh-faced Riri brought her selfie A-game for her first IG selfie of the year. That being said, fans who looked closely noticed Rihanna was sporting a pimple in the pic, and they weren't afraid to call it out. Rihanna's reaction to a fan pointing out her pimple was nothing short of iconic.

It should be noted there was no shade intended by said fan. In fact, he even offered to do Rihanna a favor. "Let me pop your pimple," the fan wrote in the comments.

Now, Rihanna gets a lot of attention on her posts, so the chances of her seeing any given fan comment are slim, but she took notice of the pimple remark and responded in the best way.

"Let her have shine, PLEASE," she wrote in response to the fan, and TBH I'm still cackling. You can see the hilarious interaction for yourself below.

Even without a stitch of makeup and a visible pimple, Riri was still the most flawless thing on the internet as she celebrated her first selfie of the year. "First selfie of the year doe. #2020," she captioned the post.

Some fans suspected Riri was actually dropping a hint about the next installment of Fenty Beauty with her bare-faced selfie.

"Fenty skin in beta testing I see," one fan wrote, while another said, "Rihanna's putting this pic with a pimple and some months later she will release Fenty Skin and prove how it cleared this pimple."

My favorite part of all is how for most people, popping a stranger's pimple would be disgusting, but, when it comes to Rihanna, it would be an honor. After all, the Rihanna Navy is one of the most dedicated fanbases in the world.

Riri (and her pimple) are definitely shining bright like a diamond into the new year. Now, let's just hope some shiny new music is to follow.