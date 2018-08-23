Everyone has a different idea of how the perfect slice of pizza should be. Some opt for classic triangular slices, and others prefer Sicilian rectangles. Many enjoy pepperoni on their pizza, some stick to plain, and a few even go for the ever-controversial pineapple pizza (which I'm morally opposed to, #SorryNotSorry). Regardless, there's a ton of room for creativity while making a pizza, and in the end, there's no legitimately wrong way to do it. Rhino's Pizzeria and Deli's pickle pizza, however, is causing a ton of commotion among pizza purists. Personally, as lifelong pickle lover, I am all about it.

If you ever find yourself craving a slice of 'za all the way upstate in Webster, New York, you might end up at Rhino’s Pizzeria and Deli. Aside from doling out typical cheese and pepperoni slices, the pizza joint recently created a pie that's causing a literal internet frenzy. According to the pizzeria's Facebook page, the dill pickle pizza is smothered in garlic sauce, as opposed to the classic marinara most of us have come to know and love. Then, instead of mushrooms, sausage, or bacon, the pizza parlor tops it off with pickle slices as well as tons of mozzarella cheese. Rhino's recommends dipping it into a side of ranch. TBH, it sounds kind of delectable.

Many in the Twitterverse, like myself, are incredibly determined to try this extremely glorious (albeit, unusual) pie. To partially quote Friends' Joey Tribbiani, "[Pickles]? Good. [Cheese]? Good. [Garlic]? Good."

That's all I have to say about it. Based on the tweets below, it looks like I'm not the only one who thinks this sounds amazing.

Others in the Twittersphere, however, are total naysayers toward the idea of dill pickle pizza. A few of Twitter's pizza purists appear to be totally against this unusual slice, stemming from the (outdated AF) belief that only "traditional toppings" should be added to pizza. Check out their negative Nancy responses, below.

Even Facebook is torn up about it. There are tons of comments on Rhino's Pizzeria and Deli's photo of its dill pickle pizza. While many of them are super positive, others are, well... a little negative. One commenter praised the 'za, saying "I’ve never heard of this, but I can tell you RIGHT NOW that I’m a big fan!" Another commenter, on the other hand, said, "Why?! In the name of all that is holy, why did you do this to pizza?!" The internet absolutely cannot come up with a consensus on this unusual combination, and it's tearing everyone apart.

I'll try almost anything at least once, and when it comes to dill pickle slices as a pizza topping, I'll probably try it several times. Its existence, however, is a major topic of discussion, and TBH, it's getting pretty heated. IMO, everyone just needs to try it for themselves, because this is getting out of hand. Dill pickle pizza, if I end up trekking upstate anytime soon, you'll be all mine.