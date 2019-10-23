Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn't just the end of a trilogy that started in 2015. It's the end of an entire franchise story that spans 42 years. Much like Avengers: Endgame, it doesn't just conclude the plot of the last three movies. It needs to stretch back and tie in the original trilogy and the prequels as well. But some fans think The Rise of Skywalker is going to go the extra mile and tie in the Clone Wars cartoon as well. Rey's dagger in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer could be proof they're right.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer is chock full of scenes with Kylo Ren and Rey. In some clips, they're fighting against one another, like the scene on the Star Destroyer in the ocean. In others, they're fighting together, side by side, to take down the Emperor.

The most spectacular of these scenes comes at the 1:50 mark in the trailer. In it, the two of them are seen destroying a pedestal with the ruined charred remains of Darth Vader's helmet on it. It explodes dramatically, suggesting that Kylo's worship of his grandfather is over.

But what fans might not have noticed that Rey isn't just holding a lightsaber. She's got a dagger too. Check it out:

Star Wars on YouTube

Here's a shot of the moment when the blade becomes visible:

Lucasfilm

It seems an odd choice, considering Rey's usual Jedi weaponry. But this is where The Clone Wars ties in because the cartoon introduced a dagger of significant importance to the Skywalker clan: The Dagger of Mortis.

In the three-part episode, "Altar of Mortis," which is set before Anakin's turn to the Dark Side, he and Obi-Wan, a join forces with Jedi padawan Ahsoka, one of the lead characters of the cartoon. The adventure takes them to a planet called Mortis, in which there is a metaphysical realm where they meet the Father, the Son, and the Daughter. The Dagger of Mortis is wielded by the Son and can vanquish immortal beings.

Voca Productions on YouTube

The dagger disappears at the end of this Clone Wars story, lost during the destruction Mortis by Anakin to bring balance back to the Force. Thus far, the Disney cartoon series has rarely tied into the events on the big screen. The Dagger of Mortis and the story of the Father, Son, and Daughter have never been mentioned.

If this is the Dagger of Mortis, it immediately raises the question of why? Why would the last film need a weapon that could kill an immortal being? Is this the way to destroy the Emperor once and for all? His being immortal in some fashion would help explain how he was "killed off" at the end of Return of the Jedi, but still play a role all these years later.

It will be interesting to learn how this dagger turns up, and if it is a tie back to The Clone Wars. If so, it means the final installment of the Skywalker Saga will honor all the Star Wars that came before.