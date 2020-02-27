Airbnb makes it possible for you to live out pretty much any getaway fantasy you have. That could mean sleeping in a massive castle in Europe, a treehouse with views of the jungle, and now, one of the most iconic Jersey Shore attractions: Lucy the Elephant. You can now rent New Jersey's Lucy the Elephant statue on Airbnb for a truly unique experience.

As "the oldest roadside attraction in America," according to the Airbnb listing, Lucy stands as a homage to "the golden age of roadside Americana" and is perfect for anyone who's looking for a once-in-a-lifetime getaway. Basically, if you've always wanted to take a trip back in time to when oversized roadside attractions were all the rage, this is the perfect trip for you.

Why not tap into your nostalgia while sleeping in a giant elephant statue? Though, this trip isn't just about staying overnight in Lucy. Along with the Airbnb rental, guests will get to learn about the history of Lucy and experience all the Shore has to offer. That means you can walk along the beach, enjoy some tasty boardwalk food, and when you're ready to relax, retreat back to your six-story-tall elephant for the night.

If you're thinking, "I'm sold, sign me up," all you need to do is book your stay starting Mar. 5. According to press materials, Lucy will be available for one-night rentals only during Mar. 17-19. That means, if you want to take advantage of this incredibly cool experience, you'll want to be one of the first people to reserve a spot when the listing becomes available at 12 p.m. EST.

This is the perfect getaway for you and bae, because Lucy comfortably sleeps two guests at a time. The interior of the Lucy statue is decorated in a grand Victorian style, which will take guests back to the 1800s. The decor includes gorgeous flower arrangements, elegant china for afternoon tea, and even an adorable white dog statue at the foot of the bed.

At the top of Lucy, there's a balcony where you can soak up the views of the Jersey shoreline. It'll make for some great panorama pics and sunset selfies for the 'Gram. Not to mention, you'll need to grab a pic standing next to Lucy on the ground showing just how massive the statue really is.

While you're staying in New Jersey, take advantage of all the fun nearby. According to the listing, you'll be five miles away from Atlantic City, where you can visit the boardwalk and nightlife scene. And if you'd rather stay close to Lucy, there will be a stocked bar cart inside that you can enjoy, which may even have some local treats inside, according to the listing.

You'll definitely want to take as many pictures as possible on this trip. Not only of the exterior, but you can have a retro photo shoot inside while you lounge on the gorgeous bed and comfy couch with colorful throw pillows. For any snaps you take, a few elephant puns captions will come in handy, like, "Having lots of elephun at the shore" or "There's no elephant in this room, because the elephant is the room."

The whole trip is budget-friendly, too. A one-night stay is only $138, which is in honor of Lucy's 138 years of being an icon at the Jersey Shore. Hopefully you're one of the lucky few who gets to experience this totally elephantastic Airbnb experience.