Spring is officially here, which means it's time to stock up on all of those floral skirts and boho-chic dresses you've been eyeing at Reformation. If you haven't been able to previously shop at the brand because of limited sizing, I have news for you. Reformation's plus-size collection launched today and is here to stay permanently, meaning the retailer is no longer off-limits to anyone looking to add some green sartorial goodness into their life. Yes, the collection is brimming with both basics and patterned pieces that you'd see in their straight-size collection and yes, you're going to want it all. Happy spring, indeed.

Last year, Reformation launched their first-ever selection of plus-size offerings, with sizes ranging from 0 to 22 and XS to 3X. Model Ali Tate Cutler was the face of the campaign and while the lineup of clothing was beautiful, the collection was limited-edition. In a press release, Reformation did reveal that it was the "first step toward fully launching into the category and they will continue to fine tune the fit as they get feedback from their customers." It was only a matter of time until extended sizing because a part of the brand's permanent DNA as of today, that time has finally come.

Their plus-size collection is comprised of 18 of their most-loved styles—everything from bodysuits and dresses to skirts and jeans. Prices start at $48 and sizes range from 1X to 3X, and 14 to 24. While the collection is still relatively small, it's likely that Reformation's plus-size collections will grow in future seasons and is an encouraging step in the right direction. Shop some of the best pieces from the offering below.

Coming Up Daisies

There is nothing I love wearing more in the springtime than a red floral dress, red lipstick, and gold hoop earrings. Cue this dress.

To Cap It All Off

Between its square neckline and cap sleeves, this shirt's got a lot going on. It would make for the perfect going-out piece and could be easily paired with anything. Channel your inner Brigitte.

Button Up

Nothing says spring fashion more than a crisp white dress, and this one featuring a button-down front and spaghetti straps should definitely make it into your seasonal wardrobe.

Flower Power

This skirt is everything. It's floral but boasts a color palette that's easy to style, and it's silky and the perfect midi length. I'd pair it with an old band tee and patent black booties for the perfect transitional weather look.

Bodysuit Up

It's that perfect go-to staple for when you've "got nothing to wear."

Easy Does It

Because everyone needs a pair of black jeans.

Check Mate

Aside from florals, gingham prints are the patterns that define spring style. This dress boasts a green one has a cute wrap design, to boot.

Take A Bow

The shoulder bow details totally make this V-neck tank top.

Prairie Girl

I don't know what's better, this dress' vintage-inspired floral print or its square neckline and puffed sleeves. A plus.