On a chilly November day in New York City, there was no better way for me to treat myself than the “Winter Spectacular Stay Package" at the Refinery Hotel. I got to experience the lavish escape every Blair Waldorf should have with her Serena van der Woodsen. The room was adorned with a gorgeously decorated tree, which was set up next to a sweet spread of hot cocoa and chocolate chip cookies. My first priority? Kicking off my Marc Jacobs pumps, slipping into my silk PJs, and channeling my inner Queen B for the evening. If celebrating the holidays in New York City Gossip Girl-style has always been on your bucket list, now is your chance to make that glam dream a reality.

NYC always transforms into an adult’s winter playground this time of year, and it's waiting for you to paint the town with glitter, stilettos, lots of plaid, and trendy headbands, a la Gossip Girl's most famous Upper East Siders. With Refinery’s "Winter Spectacular Stay," you can celebrate the season like Leighton Meester's iconic character totally would, without sacrificing the comforts of home or the holiday traditions you’ve loved since you were a kid. Be sure to pack the perfect mixture of city-savvy Waldorf attire and comfortable clothes to relax in, because you’re in for tons of treats in and out of the hotel room.

Now through Dec. 25, you can book this fun getaway with your bestie at Refinery that'll make every Gossip Girl fan swoon over your feed. Fans of the iconic TV show know how enviable Blair Waldorf's sleepover parties were, and would have loved to score an invite for themselves. But you can have the same kind of luxe experience this holiday season at the Refinery Hotel with your own exclusive slumber party.

Don't know what to give the S to your B this Christmas? This package is the perfect Instagrammable experience you'll both enjoy (with rates starting at $579/night for a Deluxe Double Queen room). The rooms come complete with a fresh tree, like the one you may cut down with your family or purchase from a trendy stand at the end of your block for your apartment. You can choose in advance whether you want the tree waiting in your room, already decorated in candy canes, lights, and ornaments (which is more of a Queen B move, of course), or you can have fun decorating it when you arrive with ornaments the hotel supplies.

If you love the tastes that come with this time of year, you'll definitely enjoy the seasonal room service, which was one of my favorite parts of the package. With treats such as eggnog, milk, and cookies, I had such a quality, delicious spread that would make B proud. You can even get a little nostalgic with Refinery’s gingerbread house decorating kit.

The hotel amenities made it difficult for me to even want to leave my amazing room, but I had to take some inspiration from my favorite episodes of Gossip Girl. There's so much seasonal fun to be had in The City That Never Sleeps.

Kick things off by doing your own Central Park photo shoot for the 'Gram, just like B and S. Of course, you can always add ice skating to your wintry itinerary, too. You can check out The Met — where Blair and her minions gossiped and lunched on the steps — and snap even more pics in front of Lotte New York Palace (the Palace Courtyard was also a Gossip Girl filming location).

When you feel like taking a break from exploring, retreat back to your room in the afternoon. Once you kick back in your plush bathrobes, you and your bestie will never feel more like Blair and Serena relaxing in B's penthouse. I'm certain they would take advantage of Refinery’s hot chocolate cart, and you should as well. Spiked hot cocoa with marshmallows to savor? Check.

When nighttime rolls around, plan to gossip with your bestie and enjoy some upscale cocktails at Winnie's Jazz Bar. Then, have yourself a trendy dinner at Parker & Quinn. And, even though we didn't see B and S experiencing the Rockettes on our TV screens, Refinery's package offers discount tickets to see them in The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, so break out your heels and get ready to rake in the holiday excitement.

If this doesn’t sound like the ultimate Blair Waldorf-worthy plan, I don’t know what does.