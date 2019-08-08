Red's Ending On 'OITNB' Was Super Personal For This Sad Reason

When Red (Kate Mulgrew) was first introduced on Orange is the New Black, she was a force to be reckoned with. In the Netflix series' first episode, Piper (Taylor Schilling) enters Litchfield Penitentiary for the first time and is overwhelmed by the experience. She's pushed even further to her limits when she insults Red's cooking and Red does not take it well, to put it lightly. The audience quickly learns that Red doesn't let anybody mess with her when she fights back by sticking a used tampon in Piper's food. The Red that audiences first met changed greatly over the course of Orange is the New Black's seven seasons, as she lost much of that spark. It turns out that Red's ending on Orange is the New Black includes a personal detail that makes it even more heartbreaking. Warning: Spoilers for Season 7 of Orange is the New Black follow.

Red goes through a lot during her time in prison. She starts out running the kitchen, but years of abuse from guards and rivalries between inmates takes its toll on her. Through it all, she remains a mother figure to many of the other women, taking care of them as best as she can. That continues until the last season, when Red begins to lose her memory and sense of self due to dementia.

It's pretty devastating to watch a character who once had such a bold and confident presence shrink into herself because she can't remember where she is or who her friends are. Mulgrew, who played Red throughout all seven seasons, told The Hollywood Reporter:

Red was the single, strongest, bravest and best soul and they took her down. And I knew that they would. Because that’s what happens to people in prison.

Once Red's dementia is diagnosed towards the end of Season 7, the prison doctor reveals that her illness was probably exacerbated by her time spent in solitary confinement. Mulgrew said that the outcome makes sense for her character, since it's part of the "natural, devastating byproduct of aging in prison in this country."

Originally, the writers were going to give Red's character a similar, but in some ways even more difficult, disease. However, Mulgrew asked them to change it to dementia because of her family history. Mulgrew said:

I just said, 'Please don’t make it Alzheimer’s.' Because we don’t have enough time to explore and do it justice in the 13 episodes we’re allotted. Let’s make it dementia or PTSD, whatever you want to call it that happens when you're hit too hard, too many times.

In real life, Mulgrew's mother suffered from Alzheimer's disease, so she knew from firsthand experience that the show wouldn't have the space to properly do that kind of story justice. Mulgrew tells the story of caring for her mother in her memoir, How to Forget. Even though Red's ending was different from Mulgrew's mother's situation, both conditions take away patients' memories. Because of that, Mulgrew's portrayal of Red struck a personal, powerful chord for her.

You can watch all of Orange is the New Black Season 7 on Netflix now.