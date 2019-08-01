When Orange is the New Black first began back in 2013, it was simply a show about a privileged woman named Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) entering the prison system. But over the course of its seven seasons, the series became so much more than that. Piper became just one of countless women whose stories were told, as audiences watched how their various journeys led to and from Litchfield Penitentiary. The final season of Orange is the New Black found numerous ways to pay tribute to all those journeys in some touching ways, especially with a bunch of callbacks to earlier seasons. One of the most surprising and moving callbacks came in the form of a little farm animal. Chickens were a big part of Orange is the New Black Season 1, and they made a comeback in Season 7. But why are chickens important on Orange is the New Black? They've been a meaningful metaphor on the series from the beginning. Warning: Spoilers for Season 7 of Orange is the New Black follow.

Orange is the New Black first introduces audiences to the idea of the chicken in Season 1, Episode 5, in an episodes aptly titled "The Chickening." Piper, who's still very new to prison life, notices a chicken roaming the grounds of Litchfield. She doesn't think it's that big a deal, until she mentions it to the other inmates and incites a commotion. Piper learns that the chicken is a legend at Litchfield; very few people have ever spotted it and it's believed to have some magical qualities. Red (Kate Mulgrew) believes that the chicken is smarter than all other chickens and wants to cook it. The Latina inmates believe the chicken is filled with drugs. The black inmates think the chicken has candy inside of it. No matter what they believe, all the women agree that this chicken is special. It gives them hope.

No one ever catches the chicken, although it does make a few cameo appearances in subsequent episodes. But the chicken is more or less moved to the back of everyone's minds. It's mostly forgotten until Season 7. That's when a whole bunch of chickens descend upon Litchfield.

In Orange is the New Black Season 7, the new warden Tamika Ward (Susan Heyward) is working to help the inmates improve their lives. One of the initiatives that she starts is a chicken coop that will be maintained by the prison's neurodiverse inmates. Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) takes the lead in caring for the chickens. And as she does, the she realizes that there's an extra chicken in her coop. The magical chicken has reappeared.

But just like how the show became about so much more than just one inmate, this chicken storyline is now about much more than just the one chicken. In Season 7, Suzanne is worried about caring for all her chickens. They all become part of a a sharp metaphor for the inmates themselves. Just as the chickens are confined to cages, so are the women in their prison cells. Suzanne hammers in that metaphor in one of her final moments in the series finale. The chicken coop is being shut down and the chickens are leaving Litchfield. As she watches them get packed up to go, Suzanne cries out, "I never prepared them for life on the outside."

The truth is, as the series demonstrates in its final season, no one is ever really fully prepared for what comes next. In the world of Orange is the New Black, chickens and humans alike both fight to survive and hold onto all the bits of magic they can find.

