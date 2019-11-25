Red Lobster is releasing a special-edition ugly holiday sweater for biscuit-obsessed fans to enjoy the chain's iconic bites wherever they go. With a special insulated pouch, the sweater will conveniently keep you warm while also keeping the restaurant's Cheddar Bay Biscuits toasty in a special pouch. Red Lobster's Ugly Holiday Sweater is a cozy winter staple for any foodie.

Red Lobster unveiled the limited-edition Ugly Holiday Sweater on Monday, Nov. 25. The festive holiday item is a Red Lobster lover's dream. It's decorated with images of red lobsters, orange shrimp, golden biscuits, and white snowflakes on a black background. Not only will you take pride in showing off your love of Red Lobster while donning this ugly sweater during the holidays, but you'll also enjoy the unique addition of a pocket sewn to the front, which is specifically made for holding those Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Even more exciting (and perfect for keeping hanger at bay) is that the pocket insulated to keep your snacks nice and toasty.

You can get your very own Cheddar Bay Biscuit Ugly Holiday Sweater for just $39.99. To pre-order the sweater, head over to Red Lobster's first ever pop-up online merchandise store, RedLobsterShop.com, when it launches on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at noon ET. Merchandise will begin shipping out Monday, Dec. 9.

Courtesy of Red Lobster

In addition to the Cheddar Bay Biscuit Ugly Holiday Sweater, Red Lobster is also releasing a selection of holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, including insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Packs, t-shirts, and more. All the seasonal goodies will only be offered while supplies last. If you do pick up the Cheddar Bay Biscuit Ugly Holiday Sweater, you might need some snacks to put in it. While you can always sport it to Red Lobster to tote home any leftovers, you can also cook up some biscuits at home. Boxed mixes of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are available on select grocery stores and online at Amazon.

Red Lobster is also offering hot deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with free delivery on your Red Lobster order from Nov. 29 through Dec. 5 on RedLobster.com and 10% off Red Lobster gift cards of $100 or more from Nov. 29 through Dec 2.