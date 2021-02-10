Rebel Wilson’s Zodiac Sign Makes Her An Unpredictable Partner

Rebel Wilson declared herself a “single girl” again in a recent IG post. This came as news to fans, who were pretty sure she was all coupled up with Jacob Busch. After all, the two had spent time together in Cabo San Lucas in October 2020 and Aspen in December. It seemed to the outside world like they had real endgame potential. However, according to a source speaking to US Weekly, Wilson reportedly called it quits via text message, leaving Busch blindsided. If you take Rebel Wilson’s zodiac sign, Pisces, into consideration, this might seem very out of character. In actuality, while Pisces is known for their compassionate and romantic heart, they can also be a bit mercurial: all-in one second, all-out the next.

Wilson was born Mar. 2, 1980, under the sign of Pisces. If you're familiar with this sign, you know they love to be in love. They have a whole fantasy laid out in their mind about the epic romance that will someday sweep them off their feet. This can sometimes lead them to rush headlong into relationships without pausing to consider just how compatible they are with someone. They can try and force the relationship to work, only to belatedly realize the fit just isn't quite right. Then, like a slippery fish, they get away. Sound familiar? Here’s what else we can divine about Wilson as a partner based on her zodiac sign.

Pisces is an empathetic and loving partner.

Pisces is highly intuitive, and with that comes a natural empathy. Taken together, this makes them uniquely devoted partners. They not only understand their partner's feelings and needs, but they go through all their emotions with them. When you hurt, Pisces hurts, and when you're happy, Pisces feels that joy right along with you. It makes sense, then, that they're willing to do whatever they can to make the ones they love feel happy, loved, and appreciated.

They desire romance.

Pisces wants that fairytale ending they've dreamed about their whole life. While they're nontraditional in just about every way, there's something very old-school about how they see love. They want to be swept away on a tide of emotion. They desire a connection that's powerful, deep, and forever. Their partner must show how they feel with gestures, both big and small, that reinforce their passion and devotion. If Pisces doesn't get that, they'll opt for drama instead, which means a relationship with a Pisces can be a bit of a rollercoaster from time to time.

Pisces is the most independent of the water signs.

While Pisces loves to be in love, they're by far the least clingy of the water signs. They're independent spirits who appreciate having alone time to follow their passions and be in solitude with their thoughts. They also want a partner who has their own dreams and ambitions and desire to grow into the best version of themselves.

Commitment can be a bit of a struggle.

Pisces might love romance and seduction, and dream of a happy ending for themselves, but when it comes to taking the plunge and making an official commitment, they're prone to getting cold feet. They're a bit of a contradiction in this way. That's because it represents the moment when fantasy becomes a bit too real. As a result, it might take a few starts and stops before Pisces is fully ready to get serious. Don't be surprised if whoever they ultimately end up with is someone they've dated on and off for years, before settling down for good.

While Wilson’s relationship with Busch might be over, this Pisces can take comfort in knowing there really are plenty more fish in the sea.