James Bond may have finally met his match. The iconic spy franchise has been developing its twenty-fifth movie for years now without any major information getting out about it, and now we finally have confirmation on who will star in the upcoming movie. Rumors that Rami Malek may play the villain in the new movie have been circulating for a while, but now Rami Malek's James Bond video confirms that he will star in the movie in a very creepy role.

The official James Bond Twitter handle revealed all of the actors who will play main roles in the upcoming Bond 25 on Thursday morning, and Rami Malek is definitely the biggest new addition to the franchise. The announcement confirmed that Daniel Craig will return as James Bond, marking his fifth film in the lead role. Also returning will be Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter.

Rami Malek is one of the many new additions to Bond 25. His fellow newcomers are Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Dali Benssalah (Nox), David Dencik (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), and Billy Magnussen (Aladdin), all of whom do not have specified roles yet. While all of these newly added actors have not revealed their roles in Bond 25 yet, Malek let it slip in his video announcing his involvement in the movie that he is pretty definitely going to be playing the main villain.

I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in this, his twenty-fifth outing.

Check out the video message below:

The creepy energy that Rami Malek exudes in the brief announcement video seems like it will make him a perfect fit for the next James Bond villain. Malek actually went viral shortly before this casting announcement for another video that fans were calling creepy. The video was an ad for that Malek recorded for Mandarin Oriental Hotels in which he listed things he is a fan of. Jordan Peele even retweeted a version of the clip which one fan had underscored with the Us soundtrack.

Thankfully, this video only helps Rami Malek's case to play a diabolical James Bond villain. It also sounds like Malek's experience on the recently concluded hacker thriller Mr. Robot will be helpful for his big new role. Newly released plot details about Bond 25 reveal that the new movie's antagonist will be "a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology," which makes it sound like a perfect part for Malek.

Bond 25 will be Rami Malek's first film role since starring in the rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody as Freddie Mercury last fall, which won him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Fans will have to wait another year to see Bond 25 in theaters, though. The upcoming spy thriller is slated to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.