I get kissing your significant other when you win an Oscar, but Rami Malek put any other Academy Award victors to shame during his moment in the spotlight because even though Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's kiss at the 2019 Oscars was too steamy for Twitter to handle, fans definitely didn't mind.

ICYMI, Malek capped off a successful awards season with the ultimate prize when he won the Best Actor Oscar during Feb. 24's ceremony. Playing Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Malek swept up most of the year's big trophies before winning the Academy Award, but he also wrapped the Bohemian Rhapsody experience with something more than just fond memories. After meeting his co-star Lucy Boynton, who played Mercury's girlfriend Mary Austin, Malek began a relationship with his costar IRL that he confirmed this January. In addition to appearing together for the sake of their movie during awards season, it must be nice to have a built-in date, huh?

After emulating couple goals on the red carpet earlier in the evening, Malek and Boynton were back on everyone's radar when Malek's win was announced toward the end of the ceremony. Before leaving his seat, Malek leaned in for a big smooch from Boynton before standing, kissing her again, and hugging and pecking her once more. Um, is this makeout eligible for an Oscar?

Malek also dedicated the last few moments of his acceptance speech to Boynton, saying to her, "You're the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart. Thank you so much."

Forget that proposal at the Emmy Awards in 2018. Malek could've dropped down on one knee during his speech and I would have loved it. Who knew the thought of Queen could be so romantic?

Emotional speech aside, Malek and Boynton's kiss quickly captured viewers' attention at the end of a long Oscars night. Twitter began gushing about the couple's intimate moment as soon as it happened.

Given Bohemian Rhapsody's controversial take on Freddie Mercury's sexuality, some fans interpreted the kiss a little more awkwardly. I mean, I thought we were blessed with our most gentlemanly Oscar action when Chris Evans helped Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King reach the stage, but Malek injected a whole new level of, romance right into the show. He and Boynton are clearly in for a fun night.

In the past, Malek has repeatedly praised Boynton's talent while speaking to the public. In January, he told Us Weekly of Boynton, "She’s such a wildly talented human being and an inspiration." If his shoutout for her at the Oscars was a love letter, what do you call sweet messages of support like that?

Fans of the couple will have to wait and see if Boynton acknowledges Malek's win on her own Instagram in the coming days, but the pair have definitely shared a slim view of how they feel about each other through that Oscars-win kiss. It makes sense that so many Hollywood couples avoid PDA, but for special moments like winning an Oscar, I'm glad that Malek and Boynton made an exception.