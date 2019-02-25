Chris Evans Helping Regina King Onstage At The Oscars Will Make You Melt Into A Puddle Of Goo

The Oscars were off to a powerful start with the first win of the night. Regina King won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk to the delight of fans everywhere. King's win was made even sweeter with a little bit of help from actor Chris Evans, who was seated next to her and her mom at the award show. TBH, Chris Evans helping Regina King onstage at the Oscars will absolutely melt your heart.

King, who was nominated alongside Amy Adams for Vice, Marina De Tavira for Roma, Emma Stone for The Favourite, and Rachael Weisz for The Favourite gave the first acceptance speech of the night for her role as Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk, which also starred Stephan James and KiKi Layne. As she was starting up the stairs, she tripped slightly over her gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown. That's when Chris Evans swept in to help her regain composure and make it up onto the stage. A true gentleman supporting an IRL goddess!

Evans, who made his first-ever Oscars show appearance presenting an award for Best Production Design, extended his arm out to help King stabilize before her big on-stage moment. In case you missed it during the show, you absolutely have to see this video of the heartwarming moment between the two celebs.

In response to the soon-to-be iconic moment between King and Evans, the Twitterverse went absolutely wild. People shared their thoughts about the sweet interaction and their love for King and Evans' teamwork. Some people even likened Evans to one of his most famous roles, Captain America. For example, Twitter user @multifangirl01 responded to a GIF of the sweet moment saying, "Real life captain America we decided to stan."

Twitter user @KofiOutlaw said, "Chris Evans escorting Regina King: Captain America's work is never done, and no good deed too small."

Really, people could not get over this sweet moment. TBH, I can relate.

When King got up on stage, she gave an emotional and heartwarming speech thanking the director of Beale Street, Barry Jenkins, James Baldwin, and her mom for all her love and support. She said, "James Baldwin birthed this baby, and Barry [Jenkins] you surrounded her, you nurtured her, with so much love and support." She started to get emotional when thanking her mom and said, "I'm an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone. Mom, I love you much...Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning, always has been leaning in my direction."

If Beale Street Could Talk was also nominated for two more awards at the 2019 Oscars: Best Music - Original Score and Best Writing - Adapted Screenplay. Though this was King's first Oscar win, the actress has several other awards to be proud of, including three Emmys for Netflix's Seven Seconds, one Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for Beale Street, and another Best Supporting Actress award at the at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, again for Beale Street. Heck, if I had to walk up that many stages to pick up all that hardware, I'd probably lose my footing at the final award show of season, too.