'Raising Dion' Season 2 Is Happening, So Get Ready For More

When Netflix released its "Most Watched" list of 2019, there were few surprises. The already ultra-popular Murder Mystery led the pack, followed by the usual TV show suspects of Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy. In movies, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Michael Bay's 6 Underground, and the all-star Triple Frontier were all hits as well. Even The Witcher made the list, despite only coming out with 11 days left in the year. But only one show made the list that didn't have a new season greenlit: Raising Dion. The good news is Raising Dion Season 2 is happening, with production to launch this year.

Raising Dion wasn't just one of the Top 10 Most Popular Shows on Netflix for all of 2019, it was No. 1 in Kids and Family Series, beating out classics like Green Eggs and Ham. Based on the 2015 comic book of the same name, the story stars Dion (Ja’Siah Young), who starts manifesting superhero-like abilities not long after his father (Michael B. Jordan) dies during a freak accident during a storm chase.

All the difficulties of single motherhood get thrown into sharp relief after it becomes just as much of a full-time job for his mother Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) to keep her son's powers under wraps from the general public. She's assisted by her late husband, Mark's best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), whose storm-chasing obsession might help uncover what caused Dion's abilities.

Netflix on YouTube

The first season of Raising Dion was made up of nine episodes under the guidance of showrunner Carol Barbee, who wrote the premiere. Each episode was titled like an actual comic book, with names like "ISSUE #101: How Do You Raise a Superhero?" and "ISSUE #109: Storm Killer." Season 2 will have one less installment, with a run of eight episodes all told.

Michael B. Jordan will return as executive producer on the project, though there's no word if he will appear in the new season. Alisha Wainwright did say she hoped for more scenes with Jordan should there be a Season 2. Speaking to TVLine back in October 2019, she said:

One of my favorite aspects of that is watching Dion watch his parents. I would love to be able to have them have that moment again, just for Dion’s sake, if and when a Season 2 comes along.

Raising Dion Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but fans should expect a late 2020 release at the very earliest.