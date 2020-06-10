During a June 9 interview with Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima, Rachel Lindsay opened up about her interracial relationship with Bryan Abasolo. While the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and too many others, and the protests that followed have shed recent light upon the glaring race issues this country has been dealing with for centuries, Lindsay explained she and Abasolo have always discussed racism in their relationship.

"People were not receptive to our relationship at the end of [The Bachelorette]. So, we've always had to develop a thick skin and figure out how to navigate this world as an interracial couple," she shared. "We did that from the very beginning."

Those early discussions went well. "What the world is going through right now, we've had the tough discussions about presenting ourself as an interracial couple before, and how we want to raise our children," Lindsay explained. "Bryan has always gotten it."

Most recently, the couple has been making their support for the Black Lives Matter movement known by marching in protests together. The experience has only made Lindsay more confident that she picked the right man to be her husband.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"It was important for me that we did it together, because we are one unit. We're married. He was all for it when I was explaining to him what he'll feel when we protest, what it means to me, and he got it," Lindsay said. "Communication has always been the foundation of our relationship and we always have those tough conversations, so watching Bryan protest and scream 'Black Lives Matter,' and really get emotional in the whole experience... of course I look over and am like, 'Gosh, I made the right decision, because he understands me and I understand him.'"

Lindsay explained they're marching for their future children. "It was also marching for our future, our future child, who will be Black. I don't know if they'll be a male or female, but they may face some of these injustices that we're experiencing right now," she explained. "So, we're marching for our future family, and that's what was representative of what we went out there and did that day. And now Bryan's like, 'So, when are we going again?'"

So happy Lindsay was able to use The Bachelorette to find such a loving and supportive partner.