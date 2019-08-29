People truly can't get enough of true crime. From countless podcasts to books to Netflix documentaries, there are seemingly endless ways to get your fix of mystery, gore, and criminal activities. But, true crime has still yet to find its way into reality TV. That is, until now. No, there isn't going to be a Keeping Up With the Kardashians-style series starring all your favorite old time-y murderers, although that would be, well, interesting. There is, however, going to be a true crime and home renovation mashup show. Quibi's Murder House Flip is everything fans need in their lives.

According to a press release from Quibi, Murder House Flip is an "unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes." The statement continues:

The ones known for the mysterious murders and incredible intrigue committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to the colorful cast of forensic specialists, spiritual healers and high-end renovation experts to uncover the true crimes, shocking secrets and scandalous history of their homes. Then, cleansing renovations remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.

I would have never guessed that makeovers on murder houses would make for such an intriguing show, but there you go.

The new series has some crime experts behind it. Josh Berman, who produced CSI and Bones, will produce it along with Penny Dreadful producer Chris King and author Katherine Ramsland. In the press release, Berman said:

We are excited to partner with Quibi to deliver a spin on a home makeover show in unique short form content. Murder House Flip combines home renovations with the intriguing elements of a true crime series. Bringing healing and solace to families living in the aftermath of tragic events by transforming dark places into healthy spaces.

It sounds like Murder House Flip will not only offer true crime fanatics their fill of grizzly stories, but it will also give hope and a fresh start for the people who appear on it. The show will appear on Quibi, which is an upcoming streaming service with original content made to be watched on phones and other mobile devices. It will feature series with bite-sized 10-minute episodes, and it gets its name from a combination of the words "quick bite." Since Murder House Flip is finding its home on Quibi, will likely have super short episodes, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Hopefully no matter how long the episodes are, fans will get their fill of both horror and interior design tips from it.

Murder House Flip isn't the only potentially frightening content that Quibi will have. Steven Spielberg is creating a horror series called After Dark. In the spirit of scary stories told at night, the series will only be available to watch between sunset and sunrise each night. Other stars have been also been tapped to produce content for Quibi, including Liam Hemsworth, Tyra Banks, Idris Elba, Tituss Burgess, Anna Kendrick, and Chrissy Teigen.

Quibi will launch on April 6, 2020, so true crime fans can start imagining their Murder House Flip renovations now.