The (new) Fab 5 are returning to Netflix to impart their fashion, food, design, and culture expertise sooner than you think. Like, very soon. Entertainment Weekly just released their Summer Preview issue cover, and the mag reports that Queer Eye Season 2 has a premiere date. The show will heat up summer on Friday, June 15, 2018. Where's Antoni and his festive sangria when you need it? Here's to more Queer Eye!

More to come...