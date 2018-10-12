Rapper Quavo just released his newest solo album, Quavo Huncho, and one track in particular is turning a lot of heads. The song "Huncho Dreams" was produced by DigitalNas and Murda Beatz and it seems to be a response to rapper Nicki Minaj's "Barbie Dreams," suggesting that the pair were romantically linked at one point. And let me tell you, Quavo's "Huncho Dreams" lyrics certainly point in that direction. Elite Daily reached out to Nicki Minaj's team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In his song, Quavo raps,

She said I hurt her feelings 52 times, Call up queen (Nicki), The queen can't flex on a young bull (Flex), Made her scream (Scream), Chanel, I bought her two of 'em, You can check IG (Hey, IG)

OK, so let's break that down.

When he raps, "She said I hurt her feelings 52 times," it seems to be in reference to Minaj's Beats 1 interview in April, where she told Zane Lowe that she was hurt by the whole "Motorsport" situation, where Minaj revealed that she was initially told that the track would just be her and Quavo — but then agreed that Cardi B could be added to the song. But then, when Cardi B was interviewed about "Motorsport," she said that Minaj's verse wasn't even finished and that the final song's verse was different from the one she originally heard.

"I kind of felt ambushed,” Nicki told Lowe, after Quavo "didn't back [her] up" on the backstory of how the record was made. "I love Quavo — and at the time, on Twitter, I explained how 'MotorSport' came about," Minaj said. She continued, saying,

You know, people were saying that I was lying, so I texted Quavo and I said, 'Hey, could you back me up on this? Because I don't want people to think I'm lying. What do I have to lie about?' And he didn't back me up.

Minaj then said that Quavo told her, "I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl ... All of them allowed me to look like I lied," Nicki said.

Decoding the next verse of the "Huncho Dreams" is pretty obvious, considering Minaj's name is literally in the verse, and Queen is her album name. And, according to Complex, "Young bull" is a "Philly phrase often used by Nicki's former boyfriend Meek Mill."

As for that last line about Chanel, Minaj posted a video on social media back in July that shows her opening up two Chanel boxes:

Oh, and not to mention that the actual name "Huncho Dreams" is seemingly a riff on Minaj's track, "Barbie Dreams," where she raps, "Somebody go and make sure Karrueche okay though, I heard she think I'm tryna give the coochie to Quavo."

So, yeah.

Combine all of these things together, and you've got yourself a massive amount of speculation that Quavo and Nicki Minaj were once ~a thing~, to which many fans put together and shared their reactions on Twitter:

While there's no real confirmation from either party regarding a rumored fling, the lyrics to "Huncho Dreams" don't exactly quash the idea. At this point, it looks like we'll just have to see if our girl Nicki responds to the speculation.