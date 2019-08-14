Pumpkin Spice Spam Actually Exists, Meaning Fall Has Gone Way Too Far

If you know me at at all, you are most likely somewhat aware of my obsession with all things pumpkin spice. Between PSLs, pumpkin pie, and even Pumpkin Spice Cheerios, I'll eat almost anything that somewhat resembles the greatest season of the year. But, like I said, I wouldn't try everything emulating the popular fall flavor. Apparently Pumpkin Spice Spam actually exists, and I hate to say it, but I think we've officially taken the obsession just a little too far.

Spam isn't quite my jam to begin with (although I've heard it really isn't so bad), and now the canned meat company has really outdone themselves by creating a pumpkin spice flavor. According to The Daily Meal, the unlikely seasonal creation will be available for purchase in just a few weeks on Spam's website, as well as on Walmart's website. If you're looking forward to trying it for yourself, you'll officially be able to do so as of Sept. 23. Once again, I don't plan on tasting it for myself, but if you do, please do us all a favor and take a reaction video.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

A representative from The Daily Meal actually got the chance to taste Pumpkin Spice Spam, and the review is shockingly positive. According to the review, the seasonal flavor looks just like normal Spam (which somewhat resembles a rectangular hot dog), and smells faintly of pumpkin spice. The fall fragrance intensified as it was frying on the stove, but upon trying it, the taster found that the flavor "really wasn’t bad." Apparently, the salty pork in the Spam meshed quite well with the cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg in the pumpkin spice. Needless to say, the review was overall quite good.

“It reminds me of breakfast sausage,” one taster from The Daily Meal said, while another exclaimed, "It wasn’t as bad as I expected!”

While the taste test went overall pretty well, it looks like Twitter isn't quite as excited by the concept. One person wrote, "Seriously?," while another person said, "The world is over, everyone go home." Check out some of the feedback from the salty Twitterverse.

Preparing the sweet meat sounds pretty simple. According to The Daily Meal, the canned meat company recommends cooking it into breakfast dishes such as waffles, frittatas, or cornbread. But if you'd like to save it for later in the day, try frying it into a panini or a fall vegetable hash.

It doesn't come as much of a surprise that the brand ended up actually going through with this — in fact, just two years ago in October 2017, Spam posted a photo to Facebook featuring a can of Pumpkin Spice Spam. The caption read, "Just in time for fall—SPAM Pumpkin Spice! Ok, it might not be real, but you can still put it on your holiday wishlist! Would you?" I suppose the feedback was somewhat positive, because they ultimately ended up making it. Definitely didn't see that coming.

Has the world taken pumpkin spice too far? Would you try Pumpkin Spice Spam? A lot is happening right now, and I truly don't know how I feel about it. I'll just be here sipping my PSL... and not thinking about the fact that people are eating pumpkin spice-flavored meat. Oof.