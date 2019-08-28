Nick Jonas was the fifth wheel at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26. He strolled up to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, with brothers Joe and Kevin and sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, but Priyanka Chopra was nowhere in sight. This became a hilarious moment when the Jonas Brothers ended up winning the VMA for Best Pop Video for "Sucker." When their band name was announced, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas each kissed their husbands, but Nick was left standing hilariously solo in the middle. Priyanka Chopra's joke about missing the Jonas Brothers' VMA performance was equally hilarious.

Chopra wasn't able to make it to the VMAs, but that doesn't mean she wasn't going to congratulate her hubby and the rest of the Jonas Brothers on their VMA performance and win! To celebrate the group's new moon man, Chopra took a picture from VMAs night that shows Nick looking like a chummy fifth wheel while his brothers and their wives kiss to celebrate the Best Pop win, then Chopra photoshopped herself next to him and said,

I’m always with you @nickjonas 😜😍Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker

This is my new favorite picture on the internet.

The VMAs were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and the show was oddly all about New Jersey as a result. The show had a big lineup of performers who are New Jersey born-and-bred and had them share music history about the state. The Jonas Brothers grew up in Jersey, so they were part of the group of artists who helped share some of the state's history. They ended up performing "Sucker" and "Only Human" at the famous Stone Pony in Asbury Park for their VMAs performance, and it was pretty epic.

If you haven't seen it yet, you can check it out here.

MTV on YouTube

Equally epic was all of the fangirl moments the Jonas Brothers and J-Sisters gave fans during the VMAs. Joe, Nick, and Turner couldn't help themselves but to freak out over Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's almost-kiss at the end of their performance of "Señorita." It was such a steamy moment, Joe posted about it on his Instagram.

"#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho 👀 @camila_cabello @shawnmendes," Joe said in his caption.

All three of the brothers posted about their Best Pop win on the 'Gram, of course. The brotherly trio all posted the same picture of them holding their moon man trophies, and Nick's caption read,

Best pop video!! Thank you! We have the best fans in the world for voting for sucker! A win like this in our home town means the world. #vmas

What a night! Between their performance, their win, and their fangirl reactions to just about everything else that happened during the show, the Jonas Brothers and J-Sisters clearly had a great night. Hopefully Priyanka Chopra will be able to attend next year so her (excellent) Photoshop humor isn't needed.