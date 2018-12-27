It’s been almost a month since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot, but they’re still enjoying newlywed bliss. In a new Instagram post, Chopra shared a photo of herself and her husband enjoying a romantic snuggle. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ post-Christmas selfie will definitely put you in the mood for love!

The selfie, which was posted on Thursday, Dec. 27, shows Jonas and Chopra engaged in what looks to be a romantic cuddle. They look super comfy and totally in love! There’s no caption on the post, but the whole vibe of the photo tells you everything you need to know. They both have their eyes closed and look very serene and happy to be together.

Even with just one look at the photo, it’s quite obvious that Jonas and Chopra have really settled into married life. The happy couple tied the knot in early December 2018 in a lavish multi-day celebration at Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur, India. Since then, the couple has been sharing bits and pieces of their lives together, including this new post-Christmas selfie. And trust me when I say that the fans are eating it up! For good reason, too, because Jonas and Chopra are definitely #relationshipgoals for so many people!

Check out Jonas and Chopra’s romantic post-Christmas selfie:

On Dec. 25, Jonas and Chopra shared another selfie celebrating their first Christmas together. On Jonas’ Instagram account, he published a photo of himself, Chopra, and a cute dog!

“Dogs and Christmas. 🐶 🎄 Wishing you all the best with your loved ones. @priyankachopra,” Jonas captioned the photo.

Here’s a look at it:

They certainly look happy and cuddly, don’t they? Their relationship is adorable! Although it’s still a pretty new relationship, it’s not without its hiccups. Since their marriage just a month ago, the couple has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but not because of anything they’ve done. In fact, it’s mostly outside sources that have caused a few eyebrows to be raised. For example, a Dec. 10 article in New York Magazine's The Cut suggested that Chopra was somehow a “scam artist” for marrying Jonas in the first place. As you can imagine, that rocked the boat quite a bit!

More recently, a Dec. 26 report from Us Weekly revealed that Jonas’ pal Demi Lovato was upset about not being invited to the wedding. A source close to the situation explained what the singer was feeling.

“Demi was upset,” the source said. “It broke her heart.”

Despite being hurt by the fact that Jonas’ didn’t invite her, the source revealed that Lovato “wishes him and Priyanka the best.”

So, I’m sure learning that can’t make Jonas feel good. But whatever happened behind the scenes, it’s probable that Jonas had his reasons for not inviting Lovato. Perhaps he and Chopra wanted to keep things a little more intimate as far guests go.

In any case, it seems like Jonas and Chopra have found ways to look past the noise of the media and enjoy their marriage anyway. Good for them!