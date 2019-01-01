2018 has been a really interesting year for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Between walking the Met Gala red carpet together and then getting married seven months later, it’s safe to say they’ve had a more remarkable year than most. And that’s definitely reflected in their best nines of 2018 on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ 2018 best nines on Instagram showcase how much of 2018 was about love.

For both Jonas and Chopra, their best nines of 2018 are really all about each other. Both best nines include photos from their early December wedding as well as their engagement and their Met Gala red carpet. There are also some selfies in the mix! And while there’s quite a variety in all the photos that make up their best nines, every single one is full of love.

In one of Jonas and Chopra’s best nine photos, you can see the two stars sharing a laugh on their wedding day. You can take a look at the photo here. Jonas’ caption on the photo is really sweet and definitely captures how he feels about sharing his life and family with Chopra:

One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.

Jonas’ best nine also includes one of the photos he shared when he and Chopra got engaged in August 2018.

“Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter. 🇮🇳,” Jonas captioned the photo.

Have a look:

There was also the following photo that Jonas captioned “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.” It’s on Chopra’s best nine as well!

So sweet!

Check out all of Jonas and Chopra’s best nines of 2018:

https://2017bestnine.com/nickjonas

https://2017bestnine.com/priyankachopra

One of the few photos that Chopra’s best nine doesn’t share with Jonas’ is one where the two got all dressed up for a date night. Take a look:

Another photo that made it onto Jonas’ best nine was one of him and all his brothers at his wedding. In the photo, you can see Jonas along with his brothers Kevin, Joe, and Frankie standing together and looking at the camera. It’s a sweet photo that definitely shows Jonas’ appreciation for family! Take a look:

To round out the couple’s best nines is a selfie that Chopra posted of her and her husband post-wedding. In the photo, they’re basically the embodiment of marital bliss:

Obviously, Jonas and Chopra have had a monumental year and it’s been all about love. All in all, it seems like they both found their soulmate which is amazing! 2018 has certainly been wonderful to these two and I’m sure 2019 will be even better!