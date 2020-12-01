You ready to feel all warm and fuzzy inside? KK, then let me recommend checking out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' two-year wedding anniversary Instagrams. They are gushy and I guarantee your heart will feel at least 10 degrees warmer after having read them. "Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman," Nick wrote alongside two photos taken from one of their wedding ceremonies. "Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️."

Priyanka seemed to be a fan of her husband's post, writing in the comments section, "I love you meri jaan 😍." I looked it up on Google and got mixed messages, but it looks like "meri jaan" translates to either "my darling" or "my life" in Hindi. Either way, daww.

For her part, Priyanka commemorated the special occasion by posting a picture taken from behind of herself and Jonas walking hand-in-hand in London. "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life," Priyanka wrote alongside the romantic picture. "Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas." Nick sweetly chimed in by commenting a heart-eye emoji and a red heart emoji. And he wasn't the only Jonas to leave a comment on her picture, either. No, her brother-in-law Joe also chimed in, writing, "Happy anniversary 🎉❤️."

So cute!!

Priyanka has been big on celebrating all of her and Nick's relationship milestones on Instagram this year, including their two-year engagement anniversary. "To the greatest joy of my life," she wrote alongside a selfie of herself and Nick on July 19. "2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas."

ICYMI: Nick and Priyanka tied the knot back in 2018 with two lavish ceremonies, both held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. So happy to see they're still going strong two years after the fact!