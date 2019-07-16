Whenever I'm craving a savory stack of potato chips, I usually reach for a tube of Pringles. The brand is famous for its unique flavors, and one of its newest selections definitely doesn't break tradition. That's right: Pringles' new Mac N' Cheese flavor is on its way, and it's about to give your dorm room pantry a total upgrade. TBH, you'll probably want to buy a few tubs of 'em so you can share some with your roommates.

Back when I was in college, I loved a good late-night bowl of macaroni and cheese. If you're currently living the cheese-filled lifestyle, then you'll probably love Pringles' upcoming flavor. According to an email from Pringles to Elite Daily, the Mac N' Cheese-flavored chips will become available in late July — and they'll be in stores until August (or while supplies last). Therefore, if you're planning on heading back to school at the end of the summer, you'll probably want to stock up on them.

If you're on a college budget and are trying to save up while you prepare for the upcoming year, don't fret. According to Pringles, each package of Mac N' Cheese Pringles will sell for a suggested retail price of $1.50. That, my friends, is a great deal. Plus, if you're planning on sharing a few tubs with your roomies, you can always split the price with them.

Courtesy of Pringles

Now, you're probably wondering where you'll be able to purchase the Mac N' Cheese Pringles. That's a great question, because they won't be available at your typical grocery store (sigh). However, according to the company, you'll be able to find the cheesy flavor at your local Dollar General. In fact, the Mac N' Cheese Pringles will be available at over 15,000 Dollar General locations across the nation. That means you should be able to stock up without a problem, regardless of where you go food shopping.

Believe it or not, Mac N' Cheese isn't the only new Pringles flavor that Dollar General will be selling throughout the summer. According to Pringles, a new Bacon flavor will be hitting the shelves at the same exact time. Therefore, if you prefer a plate of bacon in the morning over a warm bowl of mac and cheese at night, Pringles has you covered.

If you like bacon and mac and cheese, though, you can go ahead and stack the chips to create your own flavor. If you use the new Pringles, the outcome would be Bacon Mac N' Cheese. YUM.

Courtesy of Pringles

Again, in order to score Bacon Pringles or Mac N' Cheese Pringles, you'll have to visit your local Dollar General store at the end of July. In order to find one that's close to you, head to the company's website and hit "Find A Store" in the upper righthand corner of the screen. Then, enter your city or zip code into the search bar. After that, your nearby Dollar General locations should populate on your page.

If you don't live near a Dollar General, you can check out the other flavors that Pringles has to offer. Between selections like Pizza, Screamin' Dill Pickle, Ranch, and more, you definitely won't be disappointed.