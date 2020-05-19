The coronavirus pandemic has people postponing their wedding plans left and right. And royal weddings are no exceptions. Most recently, Princess Theodora had to postpone her wedding. "Unfortunately, it has been canceled due to COVID-19 and we do not have a new date scheduled at this time," a palace communications officer told Her & Nu, per a May 14 report from Hola! "However, we are analyzing the situation in detail to see when the wedding could take place."

A little backstory on Princess Theodora: While the monarchy was formally abolished in Greece in 1974, she still technically holds the title of princess of Denmark and Greece. The 36-year-old was raised in England and eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career under the stage name Theodora Greece (most prominently she played the role of Alison Montgomery on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful). Oh, and did I mention her God mother is none other than Queen Elizabeth? Casual.

Theodora's fiancé is a Los Angeles based lawyer named Matthew Kumar and they were reportedly set to marry in May on the Greek island of Spetses, according to People. She announced the news of her engagement on Instagram on Nov. 16, 2018 with a couple of adorable black and white pictures of herself and Matthew looking as in love as ever standing near the iconic London Bridge. "Words can’t express our happiness and excitement," she captioned the pictures. "I can’t wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you Matt."

That same day, her family released a statement echoing her excitement. “Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest daughter Theodora to Mr. Matthew Kumar,” they wrote in a statement released to their website, adding that more details would be provided “in due course.”

While Theodora and Matthew are probs not stoked to be postponing their nuptials, they might take solace in the fact that they aren't the only royal wedding being forced to postpone due to the pandemic. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice, who was originally supposed to get married on March 29, is also postponing her wedding.

So, by transitive property, if you had to postpone her wedding due to the pandemic, I think this basically makes you a royal.