Princess Eugenie has been breaking all sorts of royal traditions on her wedding day, and I am living for it. Her wedding was undeniably beautiful, traditional or not, but it was Princess Eugenie's vows to Jack Brooksbank that are making tons of glorious waves in the best way possible.

On Friday, Oct. 12, Princess Eugenie walked down the aisle in front of 800 guests to officially become the wife of Jack Brooksbank. But instead of reading traditional wedding vows, she went ahead and took a page from the late Princess Diana and omitted the word "obey" from her wedding vows. Hell. Yes. While it might seem somewhat surprising for Eugenie to omit the line, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle did the same at their weddings, meaning times are changing for newer royals — and I don't hate it.

While reciting her vows, Princess Eugenie said,

I, Eugenie Victoria Helena, take thee, Jack Christopher Stamp, to my wedded husband, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse: for richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health; to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to God's holy law; and thereto I give thee my troth.

Jack Brooksbank recited the same vows just before Princess Eugenie, meaning that it's pretty clear that they're on the same page with this whole "obeying" thing.

Just when I thought I couldn't love this royal wedding more.

