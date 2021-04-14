Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie's Instagram Tribute To Prince Philip Recounts Their Sweet Bond
Princess Eugenie has broken her silence on Prince Philip's passing, and her tribute was so touching. Eugenie took to Instagram on April 14 to reflect on her grandfather's life and made it clear just how much he impacted hers. Grab the tissues, because Princess Eugenie's Instagram tribute to Prince Philip is a tear-jerker.
You can see Eugenie's tribute below.
More to come...