Meghan & Harry's Statement About Prince Philip's Death Is Simple, But Moving

The British public and royal fans all around the globe are still coming to terms with the news that Prince Philip died. The Palace made the announcement to the public early on April 9. While the news is heartbreaking, the Duke of Edinburgh lived a full life. He was 99 years old and died peacefully in the comfort of Windsor Castle. The royal family's overarching official statement was brief, noting that additional information about the Duke’s passing will be shared in due time. However, Meghan and Harry’s statement on Prince Philip’s death is out, and it's moving.

“In loving memory of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021,” the statement read on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s verified Instagram account. “Thank you for your service... you will be greatly missed.”

Judging by their heartfelt statement, Meghan and Harry were on amicable terms with the late prince — despite speculation that Philip was the unnamed royal family member who was worried about Baby Archie’s skin tone. (Prince Harry shut down these rumors.)

In the past, Harry emphasized that even when he and Meghan moved to the States, they still kept in touch with both the Queen and Prince Philip. For instance, in a lighthearted February interview with James Corden, Harry said that he and Meg stayed connected with his grandparents via Zoom callsand Philip would endearingly conclude the calls by closing his laptop rather than using the actual "end call" button. Further debunking any rumors about Meghan and Harry's relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh is the fact that Meghan reached out to the Queen to "check in" on Philip as soon as she heard he was hospitalized.

The couple’s loving sentiments will hopefully serve to eradicate any malicious implications that the Duke’s health was negatively affected in the aftermath of Megan and Harry’s Oprah interview.

Although the royal family is currently in mourning, supporters and fans are sending out love, thoughts, and prayers to each and every member of the monarchy.