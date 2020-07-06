As the Queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth naturally holds a lot of sway within the royal family. The Queen is known for being hard working, and it seems she puts just as much effort into family decision-making as she does her work. Princess Beatrice's reported original name was nice, but was reportedly strictly shut down by Queen Elizabeth. (Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond To Elite Daily's request for confirmation.)

Royal fans know it takes quite a few days for the name of newborns within the family to be announced. For Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, it took two weeks for them to officially announce the name of their firstborn daughter to the public in August 1988. As it turns out, there was reportedly some pushback from The Queen.

According to The Sun, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson had originally picked out the name Annabel for their daughter, which may seem like a pretty legit royal name to you and me. But the outlet reports the Queen thought the moniker was too "yuppie."

In the end, the Duke and Duchess of York decided on Beatrice Elizabeth Mary. Beatrice's middle names have a lot of sentiment, too, as they pay tribute to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and great-grandmother.

Princess Beatrice was born on August 8, 1988, and ended up with a royally strong full name: Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor of York. Princess Beatrice also has a younger sister, Princess Eugenie. Like her older sis, Eugenie's middle names, Victoria Helena, also pay homage to past members of the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth has her hands full as a grandma and great-grandma. She has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and chances are she's had plenty of opinions about one or two of their names as well.