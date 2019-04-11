We've been hearing a lot about the relationship between their wives, but Prince William's reported reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship has reportedly caused a lasting rift between the two brothers. Multiple sources reportedly told People that tensions between the two already very different brothers reached a boiling point when Harry told his family about his plans to tie the knot with Meghan after less than a year of dating. William was reportedly not super on board with the hasty decision. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both brothers for comment.)

An insider told People that William, who dated Kate for eight years before popping the question, reportedly warned his brother that things were moving too quickly between him and Meghan. This conversation reportedly didn't sit well with Harry, who People reports was left "angry and hurt." That being said, People also reports that a friend of both brothers told them the idea of William and Kate not being nice to Meghan and Harry doesn't “sound like them."

Even after he went ahead and married Meghan, the reported tensions between Harry and William seem to have persisted and are reportedly one of the reasons behind Meghan and Harry's move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. “There has been a bit of tension between the brothers," The Sun reported in November 2018. "Now Harry and Meghan don’t want to live next to William and Kate and want to strike out on their own. They need more room and hope Frogmore Cottage will be ready in time for when they have the baby.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For those of you who missed the memo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to a cottage in Windsor before the birth of their baby. This is newsworthy and surprising because Vanity Fair reports that they were initially rumored to settle down in Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace, right next door to William and Kate.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oh, and for those of you hoping for some drama between Meghan and Kate, sorry! No such luck. Around the same time as The Sun article, a source told Vanity Fair that, despite the tension between their two husbands, Kate and Meghan reportedly do try to maintain a cordial relationship. “Kate and Meghan are very different people and they don’t have a lot in common but they have made an effort to get along,” the source told the publication in November 2018. “Any issues are between the brothers.”

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

While Harry and William were seemingly a dynamic duo for most of their lives, their marriages have reportedly caused a rift in the united front they once represented. “It was only going to work until they married — and it went on a while longer than perhaps was originally thought,” one palace courtier told People.‌