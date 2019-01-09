Prince William's Body Language While Apart From Kate Middleton On Her Birthday Is Very Telling
When it comes to my birthday, I am what some people would consider to be an absolute pain. I love my birthday. And one of the best parts of being in a relationship is having one extra person there to make my special day extra special every year. This is one of the many reasons I probably wouldn't last a second as a royal. It's normal for them to spend birthdays apart from their spouses. So much so that Prince William's body language while apart from Kate Middleton on her birthday today makes it seem as though he's not all that concerned about being apart from her.
OK, OK, OK... let me backtrack for you guys a minute here. Today (Jan. 9, 2019) is Kate Middleton's 37th birthday. Unfortunately, because he's literally in line to be the King of England, William's a busy guy. So busy that he actually had a prior engagement on his wife's birthday, celebrating the 30th anniversary of London's Air Ambulance at a tea party held at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. This, according to reports from People, means Kate will "likely spend most of the day with 8-month-old Prince Louis" (her other children will also be busy at school).
So... is Will missing Kate while away from her on her special day? Well, sort of. We asked Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, to look at pictures of him at the event today and her responses are... interesting.
He mostly just wishes he was there to help him carry stuff.
"He’s really interested what the little girl is showing him," says Brown. "I think he’s only missing Kate to hold the presents in his arms! Looks a little clumsy."
No, seriously. He could really use her help.
"His eyebrows are raised so he’s emphasizing a question about what’s in his hand and waiting for an answer," she continues. "Again, I think he could use a helper!"
But he's pretty feeling groovy outside of that.
"He’s hearing something good here about what the future holds," Brown adds. "See how he’s clasping his hands together?That can mean positive expectation."
In conclusion, it doesn't seem like he's missing his wife too much on her birthday. "No, he’s not missing Kate from an emotional standpoint," Brown concludes. "I think he could use her for logistics though!"
Ah, marriage. Doesn't it sound wonderful?
That being said, a reason why William isn't too concerned about missing his wife's birthday could likely be that he's only missing the day. People reports that their entire family (with all three children) will realistically get together in the evening for a small birthday celebration in honor of their lovely mother and wife.
In this case, I don't think we can be too hard on William for not deeply missing his wife at the event. I mean, I'm a huge birthday diva and even I don't expect my boyfriend to take work off to spend the entire day with me! William is a Prince. Showing up to events like these is part of his very important and high profile job. I'm sure bailing is extremely frowned upon. So, he's just going to work for the day and, in an ideal world, go home and dote on his wife tonight.
And soon enough she'll be by his side at the next event dutifully helping him hold stuff so his clumsy hands don't have to bother! That's love, baby.