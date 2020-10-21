He may be their nephew, but Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reported reaction to Archie’s birth wasn't exactly filled with love. Apparently, per the new not-at-all-dramatically-titled book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Will and Kate were salty that the palace reportedly announced that Meghan Markle had gone into labor eight hours after she had actually given birth. Just how annoyed were they? Well, apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put off visiting their new nephew until he was eight days old, well after other family members had already met him. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Kate, Will, Harry, and Meghan for comment on the book's claims regarding the reported rift surrounding Archie's birth but did not hear back in time for publication.)

According to Robert Lacey, the book's author, “Baby Archie had arrived with the dawn at 5.26 a.m., allowing grandmother Doria [Ragland] and the happy couple to return to Windsor with their precious cargo undetected.” The palace delayed sharing the happy news right away. Instead, "Buckingham [Palace put] out a strangely misleading statement at 2 p.m. that day saying that the Duchess of Sussex was just going into labour — when she had, in fact, been delivered of her new son eight hours earlier," Lacey continued.

William was apparently not into the reported lying and, per the book, reportedly “did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son.” He was apparently so peeved that he and Kate reportedly waited eight “a full eight days” to meet their nephew. When they did show up, Lacey notes they reportedly "didn’t bring along George, Charlotte and Louis to welcome their new cousin.”

Now, to be fair, they're members of the royal family and seem to have very busy schedules. Maybe they just had a lot going on and it wasn't personal!

That said, the book claims other notably busy members of the royal fam reportedly managed to squeeze time to see the newborn into their schedules. Lacey wrote, per Us Weekly, that “by contrast, the Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla all turned up within hours to coo over the baby.

I mean, I'm no royal expert here. But I've watched enough episodes of The Crown to know that if Queen Elizabeth can make time for something in her busy schedule, the rest of the fam probs can as well.