They always look great while out and about, but according to an expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton's quarantine body language inside is just as strong. The royal couple gave followers a rare glimpse into their home with an IGTV video posted onto the Kensington Palace account on April 8. The video (unfortunately) wasn't an MTV Cribs style tour of their home. Instead, it was footage of them carrying out their royal duties digitally by having a video chat with children and teachers at Casterton Primary Academy, a school currently "open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children."

Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, watched the video for the inside scoop on Will and Kate's at-home body language. "They're really tight, as usual," Brown notes. "We see them really intently focused on the kids they're talking to. They both have the same level of a smile on their face and come across with genuine interest. They're leaning ever so slightly towards each other again telling us they're on the same team."

The Duke of Cambridge, in particular, seemed to be really moved by the children and the plight the coronavirus has brought upon them and their families.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

"We see William touching his chin quite a bit. Some of that is supporting his weight looking at what I'm sure is a small screen," Brown explains. "The rest of that is showing that he's really thinking about what they're saying. When Kate talks about thanking the key workers at about the 2:40 mark, we see William scowl. That shows he's genuinely concerned and doesn't like the situation."

Watch it for yourself in full below:

I mean, could they possibly be any cuter? Don't think so.