Since tying the knot in May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at the top of all our current event feeds. Most recently, they garnered some press after their royal monogram was made public. But because we mustn't forget about our generation's OG royal couple, let's take a look at Prince William and Kate Middleton's monogram. It only makes sense that we stay up to snuff on it and what it represents.

Before we dive right in, it's helpful to know a little bit about monograms in general. (Because they are so much more than what you get embossed on a necklace, trust.) Like most other royal traditions, monogramming has been around for a while. In fact, monograms (also known as ciphers) date back as far as ancient Greece and the Roman Empire. Originally, identifying markings were used to emboss coins and other forms of money. Centuries later, and throughout the middle ages, it became common for artists to use their initials to mark artwork they'd created so it could be easily identified once it was in circulation. As time when on, monogramming became the official way for royalty and nobility to establish ownership over their personal property, servants, and armed forces. However, monograms are not to be confused with the more elaborate and symbolic coat of arms, which were initially used to distinguish sides in in battles, communicate personal achievements, and distinguish one family from another.

You're probably wondering what I'm wondering, which is, "Why do royals get all of these very decadent tidbits?" Well, it turns out that just about anyone can have a monogram designed for them or their spouse, if the thought of living a life without your own cipher seems basic AF.

According to the Cambridge English Dictionary (FYI, huge books that define words do still exist), a monogram in and of itself is nothing more than, "a design made of two or more letters, usually the first letters of a person’s names, used esp. on clothing and writing paper."

Though some consider monogramming to be a dated practice, the truth is that it's actually super common in today's world, but not in the way you might think. Today, ciphers are used as the main approach to brand recognition. That's right — all of the branding on shoes, handbags and even cars is basically just modern day monogramming.

So, it came as a surprise to absolutely no one that Prince William and Kate Middleton's monogram was the epitome of royal elegance. The ornate "C" depicted in calligraphy stands for Catherine, and the equally elaborate "W" stands for William. The striking emblem also includes a crown on top of the two letters. The crown is comprised of a cross and fleur de lis motif trimmed in white. Their joint monogram, with the initials of their name overlapping, was spotted on their wedding cake, and OMG, it's gorg.

In addition to their joint monogram, it's common for royalty to also have a version with only their own initial.

As you can see, monogramming is serious business. Kate is often seen wearing a charm bracelet with her personal monogram on it, too, and honestly, we can't blame her. What's the fun of having your own, personalized initials if you can't slap them on everything you own? I'd do the same, honestly.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!