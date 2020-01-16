Nothing like a good old fashioned family crisis to bring you and bae closer together than ever, right? Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language after the royal scandal is shockingly strong, according to an expert. On Jan. 15, William and Kate publicly stepped out for their first formal engagement since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped the news that they would be stepping back from their royal duties.

The outing in place took place in Bradford, a city in the West Yorkshire area of England and the couple looked as calm as ever as they entered the city's Bradford Hall. The visit, which E! News claims reportedly took place "to meet with local business who are helping young people enter the work force," comes just two days after William attended Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham family summit to discuss what they were going to do about the whole Harry and Meghan sitch. (ICYMI: The Queen released a v supportive statement following the summit, so it sounds like things went well).

I asked Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, to take a look at pictures of Kate and William's first public outing since the summit to see how the royal couple might be fairing. Luckily, it looks like the two are doing better than ever. "They’re great," she says after examining photos of them at the outing. "Totally a tight unit. They haven’t let events with Harry and Meghan change anything for them." Not convinced? Brown breaks down their connection picture-by-picture for you below.

They're doing what "great couples" do best. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Here they look great," Brown says of the above photo. "They’re in step and also have their arms in front of them in a similar manner. Great couples often match each other like this."

Even their feelings are totally in sync. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Here, something has their attention and they’re both feeling the same way about it," Brown explains. "They have really similar looks on their faces."