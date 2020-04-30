While helping the bride get ready doesn't typically fall under the groom's day-of-the-wedding duties, Prince William helped Kate Middleton get ready on their wedding day back in 2011. The royal couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on April 29, and in honor of their special day, People took a walk down memory lane by digging up an old interview with her hairdresser, Richard Ward. He recalled an adorable memory with the royal couple when he switched Kate's wedding hair from the demi-chignon she wore for the ceremony to the blowout she rocked for the reception.

“I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror, and he just said, ‘Let me give you a hand,’ and I said, ‘No, no, honestly,’ but he took one end and I’ve got the other and we’re shuffling along with this mirror – he’s great, he really is,” Richard shared.

Because of course, the royal family would never keep any lightweight hand mirrors lying around. Casual! The Duke of Cambridge was probably very accustomed to lugging around antique glassware.

As the designated hairdresser for the wedding, Richard got to spend a lot of time with the royal couple, even snagging an invite to their house. “The first time I went ‘round to their house, it was actually William that made me a cup of tea! That was very nice,” he recalled.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images

William wasn't the only one who pleasantly surprised Richard. Richard said the Duchess of Cambridge apparently has a “wicked sense of humor.”

“It’s quite dry, there’s no airs and graces," Richard told People, adding that "you can have a good joke with her." This revelation about Kate's personality actually shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to devoted fans as William has made it clear her sense of humor is what initially drew him to her.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"She's got a really naughty sense of humor, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humor, so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh and then things happened," William explained in their engagement interview. "Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humor about things, we're down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she's got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about."

BRB, officially need to spend the rest of my day trying to figure out how to casually use cool British terms like "take the mickey out."