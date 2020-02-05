I'd highly recommend having a mop on standby because your heart is about to melt into a giant puddle on the floor after hearing Prince William call Kate Middleton "lovely." The freaking adorable quote, which also included a shout-out to their daughter Princess Charlotte, took place during William and Kate's trip to a resort called Mulbles in the south of Wales on Feb. 5. As Kate and William reportedly arrived on a pier, People reported they were greeted by tons of adorning fans. Amongst this throng of fans was reportedly a woman who told William his four-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte is her "favorite." To this, our boy William reportedly had pretty much the cutest response ever: “Yes, she is lovely — just like my wife.” Daww. William, ya big sap.

If you're thinking the quote seems a little simple, what you have to take into account is William and Kate are both pretty low-key when it comes to publicly professing their love for each other.

While they aren't known for showing PDA or publicly making any sort of over-the-top mushy statements about each other, the couple undeniably seems to have an unbreakably strong dynamic. In 2019 alone, their marriage has survived cheating rumors, rumors of a feud with Harry and Meghan, and a major scandal surrounding William's uncle Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

So, outside of Kate's reportedly "lovely" disposition, what makes their marriage work? According to People, the couple reportedly balances each other out. "William’s intense side is balanced by his wife’s unwavering poise and calm, making her a strong partner," People wrote in an article published on Dec. 18.

“They look after each other but in different ways,” a friend of the couple's reportedly told People in the same article published Dec. 18. “Some people might say it’s an old-fashioned marriage, but it seems to work.” The same source also reportedly noted, “They have different roles, but they come together as a team.”

A senior royal source also reportedly chimed in to explain exactly how the two work beautifully as a team. “They are a great double act,” the senior royal source reportedly told People. “People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side-by-side.”

A partner who also perfectly complements all of your qualities? That sounds... dare I say it... lovely.