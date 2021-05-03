On Sunday, May 2, Prince Harry attended Global Citizen's VAX Live concert, which was filmed at Los Angeles’ new SoFi Stadium, in an effort to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Hosted by Selena Gomez, the event featured performances from stars like Jennifer Lopez and J Balvin, as well as speeches by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. While viewers have a lot to look forward to when the full show broadcasts on May 8, Prince Harry's speech at the Vax Live concert was definitely a highlight that no one should miss.

Harry's participation in the taping marked his first appearance back in the United States since he attended Prince Philip's funeral on April 17. At the time, AP reported Meghan Markle couldn't accompany Harry because she had been "advised by her doctor not to make the long journey" to the United Kingdom due to her pregnancy. Although both Meghan and Harry are serving as Campaign Chairs of VAX Live, only the Duke of Sussex was able to attend (likely because Meghan is still very pregnant at the moment).

Harry received a standing ovation when he stepped on stage during the concert. According to the Daily News, the audience consisted entirely of vaccinated frontline healthcare workers to celebrate their work and further promote the vaccines.

Harry began his speech by thanking these "frontline heroes" for all they've done during the coronavirus pandemic. "You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm's way and with bravery knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude. Thank you," he said, before discussing the importance of getting vaccinated.

"This pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity. The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world," Harry continued. "The mission in front of us is one we cannot afford to fail out and that's what tonight is about. The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point."

Harry finished his speech by asking everyone to do their part in making a change. "None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering. In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer," He said. "We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't. We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind. What we do in this moment will stand in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave."

Watch Harry make his appearance below.

You can stream the Vax Live concert at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 8, through ABC, CBS, YouTube, iHeart broadcast radio stations, and the iHeartRadio App.