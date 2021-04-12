Following the news of Prince Phillip's death on April 9, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a brief, but heartfelt statement on Instagram paying their respects for him. "In loving memory of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service... you will be greatly missed," they wrote. Now, the Duke of Sussex has shared a longer and more personal message remembering his grandfather. Prince Harry's Instagram tribute to Prince Philip is so touching.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next," Harry began. "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

The Duke of Edinburgh experienced health problems during the final years of his life, and on Feb. 16, 2021, he was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital to be treated for an infection. He was later transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital to undergo surgery for a pre-existing heart condition before he went back to King Edward's on March 5. After spending a month in the hospital, Prince Phillip returned to Windsor Castle on March 16. According to a statement by the Palace, he died peacefully at 99 years old.

Steve Parsons - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Besides recounting the type of grandfather Prince Phillip was, the Duke of Sussex took a moment to remember him as the Queen's devoted husband. "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'" Harry continued, before finishing his statement with a message on behalf of him, Meghan, Archie, and his future daughter.

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," Harry wrote.

Read Harry's full Instagram tribute to Prince Phillip below.

Harry will reportedly attend Prince Phillip's funeral on Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, but Megan will reportedly stay at home in the United States due to being advised "not to make the long journey" while pregnant.