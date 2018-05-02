Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Carriage Is Traditional & Seriously Stunning

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is SO SOON, you guys, and TBH, I can hardly contain myself! I seriously cannot get enough of all the little details Kensington Palace keeps dropping about the big day. On May 2, the Palace announced that the bride and groom have chosen their post-ceremony transportation. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding carriage is traditional and looks seriously magical. And now all I want to do is ride around town in a horse-drawn carriage, politely waving at all my fans.

OK, so I don't actually have any fans. But Harry and Meghan do, and they will all be happy to know that the duo has selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their post-wedding procession, which was described in a press release issued by the Palace as a "wonderfully bright, small, lovely carriage." Plus, according to The Crown Equerry, Col. Toby Browne, the passengers inside can sit up high, "so there's lots of visibility for everybody." Woo-hoo!

The carriage will leave Windsor Castle at 1:00 pm, with horses drawing the newlyweds along High Street and through Windsor Town, before returning them to Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.

Check out the gorgeous ride:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pretty sweet, right? I am loving how open it is!

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will allow them to express their gratitude for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace stated in the release. So exciting!

Of course, if it rains on the big Royal Wedding day, the Ascot Landau will have to be subbed out for the Scottish State Coach, which was presented as a gift to The Royal Family for Queen Mary in 1920.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was remodeled and restored in 1968 to its original enclosed state, and now includes large glass windows, as well as transparent panels in the roof that provide a view for onlookers. It was used for the first time by the Queen at the opening of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh on May 20, 1969, and it was recently used at the Windsor Horse Show in 2016 for The Queen's 90th birthday celebration.

It truly is a beaut, but for the sake of the fans, I really hope the sun is shining and the couple gets to roll up in the open-aired AL (I'm calling it that from now on, OK?). Let's take a look at it from another angle:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And here it is again, with a seriously dapper couple posing as they pop some champagne.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hold up — Do Meghan & Harry get to drink bubbly during their procession? Because OMG, that would make me even more jelly! Or maybe they plan to toast to their marriage with a couple of bottles of their very own wedding beer!

That's right, British brewers Windsor & Eton Brewery created a special limited-edition beer in honor of the couple's big day. It's called Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot, which is just the most perfect name ever. According to master brewer Paddy Johnson, the pale ale was inspired by the couple’s first public appearance together last year at the Invictus Games. "We use a special blend of British hops called Invicta in recognition of Prince Harry’s role in creating the Invictus Games," he said. “As with all our beers, we use barley grown locally on the royal farms right here in Windsor and as a finishing touch we are using champagne yeast.

Sounds like the best of both worlds to me. Cheers to the royal couple!