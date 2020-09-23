Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing their journey to encourage everyone to vote. While Harry isn't able to cast his ballot in the United States presidential election, Meghan is getting ready to have her voice heard when she heads to the ballots on Nov. 3. Neither is holding back when it comes to being outspoken about the importance of exercising your right to vote, if you're able. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's video for National Voter Registration Day says exactly what needed to be said.

Meghan and Harry collabed on a video appearance for ABC's TIME 100 special on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and shared a powerful message about the importance of voting. In their video, Meghan and Harry also raised awareness about how the internet can be a cruel place and how, now more than ever, we need to use the digital space for good instead of spreading hate. Despite being two of the most famous people in the world, the couple seemed so down-to-earth as they spoke straight from the heart.

"Seeing our world through the lens of community is so important," Meghan said. "Because we need to redraw the lines of how we engage with each other, both online and off. What we're exposed to online seeps into how we engage with each other offline. It can train us to be kind, or it can train us to be cruel."

Harry added: "But when the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else's shoes. Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act."

With this, Meghan and Harry turned the conversation to the upcoming election. "Every four years, we are told the same thing, that 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is," Meghan said. "When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard."

Harry, who isn't able to vote in the U.S. due to his status as a UK citizen, also noted that he has never been able to vote before. According to the U.K. Parliament's website, "It is considered unconstitutional for the Monarch to vote in an election."

Still, Harry knows what's at stake. "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," he shared.

Meghan added, "So as we work to re-imagine the world around us, let's challenge ourselves to build communities of compassion."

Meghan and Harry not only made their feelings about voting loud and clear, but also how what we do and say online carries out into real life.