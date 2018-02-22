It's a scary day for the royal family. Scotland Yard, the headquarters for London's Metropolitan Police Service, is currently investigating a letter sent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry containing white powder. The letter, which, according to The Evening Standard, was sent to Kensington Palace on Feb. 12. It was fortunately intercepted before the royal couple received it due to strict security measures, but the couple has still been informed of the news. While the letter was initially thought to contain the harmful substance anthrax, it was later found to be non-harmful. Still, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anthrax scare is disconcerting and has many worried for their safety, considering this incident comes right at the heels of the royal wedding.

A spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police spoke to the Huffington Post about the matter, saying,

The substance was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious ... Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package.

A similar package was sent to British Home Secretary Amber Rudd’s office at the House of Parliament, and detectives are seeing if the two cases are linked. While both the letter and the package are under investigation, there have been no reported arrests.

According to E! News, the letter sent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also reportedly contained a racist message. Markle has been the target of racist statements before: Twitter banned Republican political candidate Paul Nehlen for a tweet with racist undertones that specifically targeted Markle.

The couple, scheduled to marry in May, is well aware that high security measures must be placed in the months leading up to their wedding, as well as the day itself. An insider told E! News that Meghan Markle has been briefed on dealing with potential threats after Markle experienced harassment from early on when the couple's relationship was speculated. In November 2016, Kensington Palace made the following statement on Markle's harassment:

His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public - the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.

The statement also mentioned how some things were kept hidden from the public, such as "the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers," "the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed," and "the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life." For those of you who think anyone in the public eye has it easy, think again, because this sounds like an absolutely awful thing to experience.

And, because of the ongoing harassment, an insider has told E! News that Markle has been given defense training and "knows all the protocol."

The couple's engagement was announced by Kensington palace on Nov. 27, and an official statement by the Clarence House said:

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

It seems that security will be at an all-time high for their special day on May 19.

I hope that Meghan and Harry can have the wedding day of their dreams, without any safety concerns, because, clearly, that's what they deserve.