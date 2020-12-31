If you're wearing mascara, I hope it's waterproof because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2021 message is guaranteed to jerk some tears. On Dec. 31, the couple took to their Archewell message to share a message with the public in honor of the upcoming new year. "I am my mother’s son," the message began. "And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell."

They continued, "we believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike. In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this."

They ended their message on a positive note, encouraging people to seek connection through acts of compassion. "Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection," they wrote. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action. We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time."

To make matters even more sweet, Meghan and Harry choose to overlay their message over two extremely sentimental pictures. On the left, there's a photo of toddler Harry sitting atop the shoulders of his late mother Princess Diana. On the right, toddler Meghan can be seen smiling wide as she squeezes mom Doria Ragland.

So, what is Archewell? Well, according to their website, it "is the organization founded by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex." As of now, the website says that their foundation includes three entities:

"At Archewell, we unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change," they write on their site. "We do this through our non-profit work within Archewell Foundation 501(c)(3), in addition to creative activations through the business verticals of audio and production."

As for how they came up with the name, the top of the page writes that they simply combined the word "Arche," which they define as the "Greek word meaning 'source of action,'" with the word "Well," which they describe as "a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep."

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Sounds amazing! I can't wait to see what else Archewell puts out into the world in the year to come.