It seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going offline for good. One year after negotiating a "Megxit" from the royal family and moving stateside, the couple is still dealing with plenty of hate on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. That's why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly quit social media, so don't try and @ them.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, a source close to the pair told The Times of London that they have "no plans" to use social media to promote their new media non-profit Archewell, and that they were "very unlikely" to post more content on their personal accounts. Markle, who has called the racist online bullying she received after marrying the prince "almost unsurvivable," has already spoken about how she and her husband have moved away from social media.

"For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time," she admitted during Fortune's "Most Powerful Next Gen Summit" in Oct. 2020.

"I've made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don't know what's out there, and in many ways that's helpful for me," the media personality added. "I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it. And it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it's an addiction like many others. There are very few things in this world where you call the person who is engaging with it a user."

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Markle also broke her online silence in Nov. 2020, when she opened up about healing after suffering a recent miscarriage in a New York Times essay titled, "The Losses We Share."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept busy since announcing that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family and moving to Southern California with their young son, Archie, in early 2020. They just started a new Spotify podcast called Archewell Audio, releasing the first episode on Dec. 30, 2020. The couple used the podcast debut to reflect on 2020 and living through the coronavirus pandemic, with appearances from famous friends like Elton John, Tyler Perry, and of course, baby Archie.

They're also hard at work on their multi-year Netflix deal, which will focus on "creating content that informs but also gives hope." Here's hoping they have a great 2021!